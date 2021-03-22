Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,603,426 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $444.09 Million, closed the last trade at $8.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -12.65% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -264.96% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 77.13% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Despite being -12.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the JFIN stock price touched $13.60- or saw a rise of 39.56%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved 169.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed 46.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.67.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.08 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $49.38 Million and $44.97 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.8% for the current quarter and 2.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.3%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jiayin Group Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96.5 Thousand shares worth more than $294.33 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 48.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.1 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.