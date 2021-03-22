Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2,788,160 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.84 Million, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.7% during that session. The XELA stock price is -177.31% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 86.81% above the 52-week low of $0.372. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Despite being -0.7% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the XELA stock price touched $3.97-2 or saw a rise of 28.97%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 126.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed 8.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 568.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 38.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.65 while the price target rests at a high of $4.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.89% from current levels.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exela Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.73% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.8% and 93.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $314.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $393.6 Million and $365.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.2% for the current quarter and -6.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -798.7%.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 804.25 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1Million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 512574 shares of worth $638.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 283.07 Thousand shares of worth $352.68 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.