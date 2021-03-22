Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 3,031,340 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $592.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -145.49% off its 52-week high price of $13.6 and 83.75% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the SOLO stock price touched $5.89-5 or saw a rise of 5.18%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -9.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -18.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 115.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.55 while the price target rests at a high of $15.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +175.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.38% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +114.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.13%, compared to 22.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $450Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $224.31 Million and $85.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.6% for the current quarter and 423.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -126.2%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.33% with a share float percentage of 6.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 5.92 Million shares worth more than $36.62 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.75 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.34% shares in the company for having 7633976 shares of worth $47.1 Million while later fund manager owns 145.94 Thousand shares of worth $903.34 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.