Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,772,177 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.76 Million, closed the last trade at $7.37 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 13.21% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -80.6% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 64.72% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting 13.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the IMTE stock price touched $9.59-2 or saw a rise of 23.15%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved 88.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed 33.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.7.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 20.65 Thousand shares worth more than $80.55 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.68 Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.