Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 5,467,912 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.35 Million, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The LODE stock price is -78.44% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 93.66% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.57% from current levels.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +349.8%.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.67% with a share float percentage of 10.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Mining Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 751.28 Thousand shares worth more than $781.33 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, with the holding of over 314.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.57 Thousand and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 129000 shares of worth $134.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 106.6 Thousand shares of worth $110.86 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.