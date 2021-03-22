ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 3,147,226 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.61 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.53 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -27.84% off its 52-week high price of $45.42 and 92.91% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump -49.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.34% from current levels.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunityBio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +326.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.5% and -5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.7%.