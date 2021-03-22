Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,158,785 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $653.79 Million, closed the last trade at $20.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -3.49% during that session. The SGTX stock price is -161.66% off its 52-week high price of $54.32 and 7.95% above the 52-week low of $19.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 294.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 142.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +198.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 116.76% from current levels.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -70.6%.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 10.37 Million shares worth more than $498.09 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 36.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 1.49 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.33 Million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 365314 shares of worth $17.55 Million while later fund manager owns 336.09 Thousand shares of worth $10.29 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.