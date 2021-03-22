Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,613,227 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.79 per share which meant it gained $4.56 on the day or 11.93% during that session. The MTLS stock price is -104.25% off its 52-week high price of $87.4 and 66.88% above the 52-week low of $14.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 778Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 559.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Materialise NV (MTLS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

Sporting 11.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the MTLS stock price touched $46.46- or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, Materialise NV shares have moved -21.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have changed -35.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 682.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Materialise NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $46.24 Million and $48.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11% for the current quarter and 10.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -553%.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.42% with a share float percentage of 30.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Materialise NV having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.56 Million shares worth more than $464.26 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 16.35% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.15 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.03 Million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.52% shares in the company for having 5509499 shares of worth $250.74 Million while later fund manager owns 3.1 Million shares of worth $105.31 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.92% of company’s outstanding stock.