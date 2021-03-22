MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,073,225 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.69 Million, closed the last trade at $6.1 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -850.82% off its 52-week high price of $58 and 40% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -42.5%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 23.95 Thousand shares worth more than $243.34 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 5Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.8 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.