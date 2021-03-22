Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,493,398 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -66.44% off its 52-week high price of $24.9 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $9.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Despite being -2.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the GOEV stock price touched $16.68- or saw a rise of 9.89%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved 8.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed 2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +100.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.74% from current levels.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.57% with a share float percentage of 15.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $34.5 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.5 Million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.