Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,314,971 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The GSV stock price is -78.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.14 and 48.44% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) trade information

Despite being -3.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the GSV stock price touched $0.675 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares have moved -11.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) have changed -14.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.01 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +181.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.81% from current levels.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.41% with a share float percentage of 42.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Standard Ventures Corp having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.27 Million shares worth more than $16.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 17.95 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.99 Million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.23% shares in the company for having 22273800 shares of worth $15.8 Million while later fund manager owns 11.75 Million shares of worth $8.33 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.29% of company’s outstanding stock.