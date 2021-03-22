ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,043,832 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.87 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The WISH stock price is -83.83% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 15.72% above the 52-week low of $15.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +123.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.92% from current levels.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.6%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.71% with a share float percentage of 63.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 103.77 Million shares worth more than $1.89 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 21.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 63.39 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 Billion and represent 13.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 3687788 shares of worth $67.27 Million while later fund manager owns 2.03 Million shares of worth $37.08 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.