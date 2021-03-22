CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.73 and has seen 5,317,496 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $826.25 Million, closed the last trade at $24.4 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 5.17% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -74.59% off its 52-week high price of $42.6 and 95.78% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 5.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the CLSK stock price touched $30.50- or saw a rise of 20%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved -16.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -32.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CleanSpark, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +138.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125%, compared to 9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 128.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +442%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.9%.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.38% with a share float percentage of 16.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 963.51 Thousand shares worth more than $27.99 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 19.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 774.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.49 Million and represent 15.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.85% shares in the company for having 577643 shares of worth $16.78 Million while later fund manager owns 342.97 Thousand shares of worth $9.96 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.04% of company’s outstanding stock.