Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 3,576,262 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.86 Million, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -403.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 48.01% above the 52-week low of $0.811. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the BRQS stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 58.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed -35.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 669.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 669.23% from current levels.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.8%.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.19% with a share float percentage of 23.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 419.99 Thousand shares worth more than $414.48 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 86.97 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.83 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 61731 shares of worth $57.22 Thousand while later fund manager owns 30.26 Thousand shares of worth $35.41 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.