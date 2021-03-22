ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1,724,263 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.84 Million, closed the last trade at $5.29 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 11.6% during that session. The AACG stock price is -273.35% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 88.47% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 592.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Sporting 11.6% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the AACG stock price touched $5.50-3 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, ATA Creativity Global shares have moved 344.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) have changed -6.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 163.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.87% from current levels.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATA Creativity Global having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 99.14 Thousand shares worth more than $117.98 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7.37 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.76 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.