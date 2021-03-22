Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,592,752 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -22.03% off its 52-week high price of $78.22 and 73.4% above the 52-week low of $17.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 413.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the AMTI stock price touched $78.22- or saw a rise of 18.05%. Year-to-date, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have moved 108.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) have changed -0.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.72% from current levels.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.7%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.84% with a share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.66 Million shares worth more than $266.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 24.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.13 Million and represent 10.35% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.23% shares in the company for having 2522043 shares of worth $77.6 Million while later fund manager owns 2.12 Million shares of worth $65.14 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.07% of company’s outstanding stock.