Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 1,730,632 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $452.17 Million, closed the last trade at $8.84 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The YELL stock price is -15.38% off its 52-week high price of $10.2 and 85.41% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the YELL stock price touched $9.66-8 or saw a rise of 8.54%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved 99.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed 27.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.81% from current levels.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yellow Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +102.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.03%, compared to 24% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -483.3% and 113.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.6% for the current quarter and 16.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +59%.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.95 Million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 1471575 shares of worth $6.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.11 Million shares of worth $6.7 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.