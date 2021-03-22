Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 23,476,254 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.59 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 23.64% during that session. The DYAI stock price is -66.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 43.7% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 189.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) trade information

Sporting 23.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the DYAI stock price touched $8.60-2 or saw a rise of 22.33%. Year-to-date, Dyadic International, Inc. shares have moved 24.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) have changed 11.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 692.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +82.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.75% from current levels.

Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dyadic International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.9%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and 212.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -49.6%.

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.88% with a share float percentage of 35.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dyadic International, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.27 Million shares worth more than $6.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.42 Million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 792333 shares of worth $4.26 Million while later fund manager owns 451.73 Thousand shares of worth $2.52 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.