Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,995,007 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.9 Billion, closed the recent trade at $201.21 per share which meant it gained $6.82 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -9.31% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $121.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.14.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $185.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $240. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +19.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.39% from current levels.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +89.2%.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.71% with a share float percentage of 4.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.23 Million shares worth more than $1.65 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.77 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $846.94 Million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 4177767 shares of worth $613.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $217.81 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.