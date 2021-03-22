Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,832,272 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.72 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.47% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -100.12% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 27.64% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting 2.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the CLOV stock price touched $9.07-3 or saw a rise of 3.86%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares have moved -48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -21.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +72.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.68% from current levels.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.