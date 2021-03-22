Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 6,974,143 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.41 Million, closed the last trade at $0.6 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.59% during that session. The GEN stock price is -128.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.37 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

Sporting 12.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the GEN stock price touched $0.6191 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 23.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) have changed -35.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 554.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 79.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $919.06 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $922.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.1% for the current quarter and -15.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -696.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.79% with a share float percentage of 39.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.7 Million shares worth more than $1.79 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Washington Corporation, with the holding of over 3Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 Million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 1001376 shares of worth $485.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 629.32 Thousand shares of worth $305.03 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.