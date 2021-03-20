During the last session, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s traded shares were 848,089, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$1.77. The 52-week high for the WGO share is $87.53, that puts it down -7.46% from that peak though still a striking +74.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 710.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 707.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. WGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.4.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO): Trading Information

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.95% in intraday trading to $87.53 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.4%, and it has moved by 13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.89%. The short interest in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is 2.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.18, which implies a decline of -1.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62 and $97 respectively. As a result, WGO is trading at a discount of 19.09% off the target high and -23.88% off the low.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Winnebago Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) shares have gone up +66.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 130.23% against 14.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 109% this quarter and then jump 596.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.8%. While earnings are projected to return -47.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

WGO Dividend Yield

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Winnebago Industries, Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.15%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Biggest Investors

Winnebago Industries, Inc. insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.89%, with the float percentage being 95.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.34 Million shares (or 15.92% of all shares), a total value of $320.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $136.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,221,227 shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 Million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $74.43 Million.