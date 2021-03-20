During the last session, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares were 707,708, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the DAO share is $47.7, that puts it down -43.29% from that peak though still a striking +52.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.8. The company’s market capitalization is $4.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 454.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 668.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DAO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO): Trading Information

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $35.45 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.73%, and it has moved by 2.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.48%. The short interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 904.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.13 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.15 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.36 Million and $92.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 130.3% and then jump by 105% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -132.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Biggest Investors

Youdao, Inc. insiders own 7.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.56%, with the float percentage being 80.28%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.27 Million shares (or 29.47% of all shares), a total value of $272.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 Million shares, is of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.63 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Youdao, Inc. (DAO) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF owns about 8,540 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $321.79 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.15 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $164.76 Thousand.