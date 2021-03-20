During the last session, Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares were 439,579, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the VINC share is $26.75, that puts it down -11.32% from that peak though still a striking +61.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $336.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 123.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 88.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VINC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC): Trading Information

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.17% in intraday trading to $26.75 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.94%, and it has moved by 30.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.92%. The short interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) is 468.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33, which implies an increase of 37.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $33 respectively. As a result, VINC is trading at a discount of 37.33% off the target high and 37.33% off the low.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Biggest Investors

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. insiders own 79.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.13%, with the float percentage being 149.47%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 538.68 Thousand shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $11.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 500Thousand shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.46 Million.