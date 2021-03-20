During the last session, SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s traded shares were 307,160, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.27% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the SGOC share is $4.21, that puts it down -87.11% from that peak though still a striking +67.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $226.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 174.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 646.57 Million shares over the past three months.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SGOC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC): Trading Information

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) registered a -3.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.06% in intraday trading to $2.37- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.38%, and it has moved by -13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.17%. The short interest in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) is 218.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.2%. While earnings are projected to return -5.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Biggest Investors

SGOCO Group, Ltd. insiders own 69.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.02%, with the float percentage being 0.05%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.81 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $28.72 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.06 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.74 Thousand.