During the last session, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s traded shares were 604,361, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.18% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the NVFY share is $7.49, that puts it down -98.15% from that peak though still a striking +78.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.8. The company’s market capitalization is $21Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 854.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NVFY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY): Trading Information

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) registered a 11.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.92% in intraday trading to $4.55- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.48%, and it has moved by 8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.82%. The short interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 9.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.3%. While earnings are projected to return -217.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Biggest Investors

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. insiders own 37.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.04%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.22 Thousand shares (or 1.1% of all shares), a total value of $145.7 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.07 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $100.13 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 42,072 shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.13 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.91 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $53.33 Thousand.