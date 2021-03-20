During the last session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s traded shares were 353,424, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MIRM share is $27.43, that puts it down -39.66% from that peak though still a striking +48.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.14. The company’s market capitalization is $597.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 138.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. MIRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM): Trading Information

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $20.64 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.11%, and it has moved by -0.51% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.49%. The short interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) is 674.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.29, which implies an increase of 156.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $77 respectively. As a result, MIRM is trading at a discount of 292.06% off the target high and 52.75% off the low.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -79.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Biggest Investors

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 9.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.89%, with the float percentage being 77.98%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $73.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 Million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $62.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 416,719 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 159.23 Thousand, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $2.89 Million.