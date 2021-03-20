During the last session, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s traded shares were 340,718, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.27% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the INVO share is $12.3, that puts it down -161.15% from that peak though still a striking +38.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.9. The company’s market capitalization is $45.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 Million shares over the past three months.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. INVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO): Trading Information

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) registered a -4.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.47% in intraday trading to $6.32- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.94%, and it has moved by 25.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.48%. The short interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is 16.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.88, which implies an increase of 24.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $6 respectively. As a result, INVO is trading at a discount of 27.39% off the target high and 22.08% off the low.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.9%. While earnings are projected to return 33.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Biggest Investors

INVO Bioscience, Inc. insiders own 19.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0%, with the float percentage being 0%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 625Thousand shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.09 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $168.84 Thousand.