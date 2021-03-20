During the last session, Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s traded shares were 742,255, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.62% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the VIRX share is $24.88, that puts it down -181.77% from that peak though still a striking +55.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $326.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 260.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 888.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VIRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX): Trading Information

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) registered a 5.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.36% in intraday trading to $9.85- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.06%, and it has moved by -31.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.78%. The short interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) is 664.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies an increase of 307.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $36 respectively. As a result, VIRX is trading at a discount of 307.7% off the target high and 307.7% off the low.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.9%. While earnings are projected to return 42.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.