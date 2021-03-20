During the last session, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s traded shares were 408,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.3% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the VRA share is $12.19, that puts it down -6.84% from that peak though still a striking +72.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $381.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 374.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. VRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA): Trading Information

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) registered a -1.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $11.99 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 23.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.34%. The short interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies an increase of 16.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $16 respectively. As a result, VRA is trading at a discount of 40.23% off the target high and 5.17% off the low.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vera Bradley, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) shares have gone up +47.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.51% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29% this quarter and then jump 12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.39 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.87 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $80.23 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.2%. While earnings are projected to return -20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s Biggest Investors

Vera Bradley, Inc. insiders own 26.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.92%, with the float percentage being 81.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $30.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,454,335 shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 975.02 Thousand, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $6.18 Million.