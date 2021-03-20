During the last session, Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s traded shares were 617,417, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the VREX share is $26.66, that puts it down -19.02% from that peak though still a striking +53.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.36. The company’s market capitalization is $878.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 362.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VREX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX): Trading Information

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $23.46 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by -2.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 34.29%. The short interest in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) is 3.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.6, which implies an increase of 27.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $41 respectively. As a result, VREX is trading at a discount of 83.04% off the target high and -6.25% off the low.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Varex Imaging Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares have gone up +81.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 812.5% against 16.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22%. While earnings are projected to return -471.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s Biggest Investors

Varex Imaging Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.84%, with the float percentage being 109.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.5 Million shares (or 16.59% of all shares), a total value of $108.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.4 Million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $73.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,585,549 shares. This amounts to just over 6.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 Million, or about 4.25% of the stock, which is worth about $27.81 Million.