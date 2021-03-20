During the last session, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares were 813,337, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.64% or $1.92. The 52-week high for the URGN share is $30.89, that puts it down -54.68% from that peak though still a striking +34.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.12. The company’s market capitalization is $444.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 240.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.97 Million shares over the past three months.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. URGN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.27.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN): Trading Information

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) registered a 10.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $20.85 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by -20.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.82%. The short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is 2.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.43, which implies an increase of 92.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $57 respectively. As a result, URGN is trading at a discount of 185.43% off the target high and 20.18% off the low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that UroGen Pharma Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares have jump down -10.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.41% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.1% this quarter and then jump 13.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 347.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -65.2%. While earnings are projected to return -6.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Biggest Investors

UroGen Pharma Ltd. insiders own 12.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.18%, with the float percentage being 86.15%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.95 Million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $53.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fd owns about 719,146 shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 459.2 Thousand, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $10.13 Million.