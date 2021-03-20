During the last session, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s traded shares were 651,397, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $229.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $2.66. The 52-week high for the OLED share is $262.77, that puts it down -14.42% from that peak though still a striking +54.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.33. The company’s market capitalization is $10.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 368.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 364.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. OLED has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED): Trading Information

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $233.3 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.47%, and it has moved by 2.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.07%. The short interest in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is 849.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $242.18, which implies an increase of 5.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $285 respectively. As a result, OLED is trading at a discount of 24.1% off the target high and -43.39% off the low.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Universal Display Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Universal Display Corporation (OLED) shares have gone up +36.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.5% against 23.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1.3% this quarter and then jump 4250% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.65 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.75 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $112.28 Million and $57.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.6% and then jump by 122.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.4%. While earnings are projected to return -4% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.42% per annum.

OLED Dividend Yield

Universal Display Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Universal Display Corporation is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s Biggest Investors

Universal Display Corporation insiders own 8.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.09%, with the float percentage being 81.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.94 Million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $906.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.76 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $864.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ivy Science & Technology Fund owns about 1,517,101 shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $275.41 Million.