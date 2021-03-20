During the last session, Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares were 883,298, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the TRUP share is $126.53, that puts it down -57.51% from that peak though still a striking +72.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 502.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP): Trading Information

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.96% in intraday trading to $94.46 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.84%, and it has moved by -24.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -32.9%. The short interest in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 2.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Trupanion, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) shares have gone up +14.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against -23.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.79 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.91 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.3 Million and $117.92 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.4% and then jump by 35.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.5%. While earnings are projected to return -211.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Biggest Investors

Trupanion, Inc. insiders own 5.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.6%, with the float percentage being 112.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 13% of all shares), a total value of $614.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.7 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $323.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,160,476 shares. This amounts to just over 5.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $242.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 Million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $203.87 Million.