During the last session, Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s traded shares were 662,763, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the TITN share is $30, that puts it down -14.07% from that peak though still a striking +72.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.13. The company’s market capitalization is $593.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 281.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 218.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TITN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN): Trading Information

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.16% in intraday trading to $28.63 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.5%. The short interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) is 495.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 11.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $31 respectively. As a result, TITN is trading at a discount of 17.87% off the target high and -1.14% off the low.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $317.71 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.02 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $251.05 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.3%. While earnings are projected to return 13.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s Biggest Investors

Titan Machinery Inc. insiders own 15.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.83%, with the float percentage being 90.94%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.81 Million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $35.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.39 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $27.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 612,040 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 536.93 Thousand, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $10.5 Million.