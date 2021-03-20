During the last session, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s traded shares were 677,362, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.28% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the TBPH share is $31.35, that puts it down -48.72% from that peak though still a striking +31.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 282.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TBPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH): Trading Information

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) registered a 7.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $21.18 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.13%, and it has moved by 12.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.63%. The short interest in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is 3.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.56, which implies an increase of 49.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $42 respectively. As a result, TBPH is trading at a discount of 99.24% off the target high and -5.12% off the low.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares have gone up +19.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.03% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.6% this quarter and then jump 2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.27 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.33 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $19.86 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return -4.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.3% per annum.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Biggest Investors

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 19.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.69%, with the float percentage being 104.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $169.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 Million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 13.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $155.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,820,794 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 Million.