During the last session, The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s traded shares were 469,529, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the SHYF share is $43.75, that puts it down -15.4% from that peak though still a striking +73.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 369.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 206.34 Million shares over the past three months.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SHYF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF): Trading Information

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.34% in intraday trading to $43.75 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.17%, and it has moved by 14.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.58%. The short interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is 724.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.6, which implies an increase of 17.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $49 respectively. As a result, SHYF is trading at a discount of 29.25% off the target high and 10.79% off the low.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Shyft Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) shares have gone up +93.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.07% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.1% this quarter and then jump 284.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 97.8%. While earnings are projected to return 101.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

SHYF Dividend Yield

The Shyft Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Shyft Group, Inc. is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.92%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s Biggest Investors

The Shyft Group, Inc. insiders own 9.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.15%, with the float percentage being 87.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.43 Million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $69.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 931,981 shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 805.78 Thousand, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $24.33 Million.