During the last session, The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s traded shares were 420,531, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.93% or $2.36. The 52-week high for the PNTG share is $69.56, that puts it down -38.59% from that peak though still a striking +75.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 117.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.33 Million shares over the past three months.

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. PNTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG): Trading Information

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) registered a 4.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.61% in intraday trading to $56.78 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.41%, and it has moved by -15.03% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.55%. The short interest in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) is 542.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59, which implies an increase of 17.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52 and $65 respectively. As a result, PNTG is trading at a discount of 29.51% off the target high and 3.61% off the low.

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Pennant Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) shares have gone up +43.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.68% against -1.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.8% this quarter and then fall -4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 505.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s Biggest Investors

The Pennant Group, Inc. insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.07%, with the float percentage being 91.12%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.26 Million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $247.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $224.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,673,450 shares. This amounts to just over 5.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 964.52 Thousand, or about 3.41% of the stock, which is worth about $56Million.