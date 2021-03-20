During the last session, Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s traded shares were 471,164, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $193.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $4.86. The 52-week high for the STMP share is $325.13, that puts it down -67.63% from that peak though still a striking +48.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $99.4. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 238.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. STMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.69.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP): Trading Information

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $197.2 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -5.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.14%. The short interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $367.67, which implies an increase of 89.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $340 and $405 respectively. As a result, STMP is trading at a discount of 108.81% off the target high and 75.29% off the low.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Stamps.com Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) shares have jump down -8.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.97% against 14.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28% this quarter and then fall -39.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.19 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.57 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.39 Million and $153.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.1% and then jump by 28.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 107.8%. While earnings are projected to return 181.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s Biggest Investors

Stamps.com Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.63%, with the float percentage being 94.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 15.35% of all shares), a total value of $553.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $382.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,200,053 shares. This amounts to just over 6.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 487.91 Thousand, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $95.72 Million.