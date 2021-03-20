During the last session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s traded shares were 534,145, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.9% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the SGH share is $50.29, that puts it down -9.02% from that peak though still a striking +58.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 202.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 254.3 Million shares over the past three months.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SGH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH): Trading Information

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) registered a 0.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4% in intraday trading to $48.05 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by -6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.59%. The short interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is 2.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.8, which implies an increase of 14.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $60 respectively. As a result, SGH is trading at a discount of 30.07% off the target high and -2.45% off the low.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) shares have gone up +71.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.29% against 25.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.8% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.58 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $314.01 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $272.04 Million and $282.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.7% and then jump by 11% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.7%. While earnings are projected to return -102.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.5% per annum.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Biggest Investors

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.03%, with the float percentage being 108.25%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.26 Million shares (or 37.37% of all shares), a total value of $348.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $82.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 918,115 shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 886.17 Thousand, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $27.2 Million.