During the last session, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s traded shares were 379,767, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OXBR share is $9.62, that puts it down -223.91% from that peak though still a striking +75.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $17.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 688.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. OXBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 186.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $8.5 respectively. As a result, OXBR is trading at a discount of 186.2% off the target high and 186.2% off the low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.6%. While earnings are projected to return 94.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Biggest Investors

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited insiders own 46.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.06%, with the float percentage being 3.84%. FineMark National Bank & Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $467.5 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 108.27 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $202.47 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 25,891 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.51 Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $16.92 Thousand.