During the last session, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s traded shares were 686,056, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the FPI share is $14.85, that puts it down -27.58% from that peak though still a striking +54.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.35. The company’s market capitalization is $341.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 479.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. FPI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI): Trading Information

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.3% in intraday trading to $14.79 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.14%, and it has moved by 0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.79%. The short interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is 1.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies a decline of -5.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $12 respectively. As a result, FPI is trading at a discount of 3.09% off the target high and -14.09% off the low.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.75 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.65 Million and $9.27 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.9% and then jump by 14.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.1%. While earnings are projected to return 436.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FPI Dividend Yield

Farmland Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Farmland Partners Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.61%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s Biggest Investors

Farmland Partners Inc. insiders own 14.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.84%, with the float percentage being 60.73%. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 9.6% of all shares), a total value of $24.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 835,598 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 625Thousand, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $5.44 Million.