During the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares were 516,108, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SNMP share is $1.77, that puts it down -59.46% from that peak though still a striking +82.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $60.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 398.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SNMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP): Trading Information

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.48% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by -15.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 80.69%. The short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) is 68.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 50.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 80.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SNMP is trading at a discount of 80.18% off the target high and 80.18% off the low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.5%. While earnings are projected to return 190.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.3 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.1 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income owns about 1,747,546 shares. This amounts to just over 8.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $755.