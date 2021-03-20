During the last session, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s traded shares were 453,488, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DLTH share is $17.3, that puts it down -14.95% from that peak though still a striking +78.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $494.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 343Million shares, and the average trade volume was 255.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DLTH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH): Trading Information

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.74% in intraday trading to $16.86 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.46%, and it has moved by 8.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.52%. The short interest in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.5, which implies an increase of 36.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $22 respectively. As a result, DLTH is trading at a discount of 46.18% off the target high and 26.25% off the low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Duluth Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares have gone up +16.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.57% against 8.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.4% this quarter and then fall -77.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.9%. While earnings are projected to return -18.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Biggest Investors

Duluth Holdings Inc. insiders own 34.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.28%, with the float percentage being 44.65%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.36 Million shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $14.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 Million shares, is of Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund owns about 350,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 323.41 Thousand, or about 1.1% of the stock, which is worth about $3.42 Million.