During the last session, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s traded shares were 678,080, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASTC share is $7.75, that puts it down -263.85% from that peak though still a striking +53.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $48.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ASTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC): Trading Information

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $2.30- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.48%, and it has moved by -31.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 20.34%. The short interest in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 452.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 208.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 1073.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, ASTC is trading at a discount of 1073.71% off the target high and 1073.71% off the low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.9%. While earnings are projected to return 14.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Biggest Investors

Astrotech Corporation insiders own 13.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.23%, with the float percentage being 15.27%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 634.3 Thousand shares (or 2.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 428.2 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $757.91 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 289,092 shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $511.69 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 139.11 Thousand, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $246.22 Thousand.