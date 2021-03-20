During the last session, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s traded shares were 651,912, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the SUPN share is $31.99, that puts it down -22.38% from that peak though still a striking +40.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 329.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 630.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SUPN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN): Trading Information

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $27.30 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by -11.72% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.9%. The short interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is 7.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.75, which implies an increase of 17.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $35 respectively. As a result, SUPN is trading at a discount of 33.89% off the target high and -4.36% off the low.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) shares have gone up +16.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -49.15% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -40% this quarter and then fall -60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53%. While earnings are projected to return 12.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.69% per annum.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s Biggest Investors

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 3.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.45%, with the float percentage being 105.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.91 Million shares (or 16.84% of all shares), a total value of $224.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $133.3 Million.