During the last session, Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s traded shares were 300,180, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.65% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the STCN share is $2.9, that puts it down -56.76% from that peak though still a striking +78.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $116.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 195.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 956.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. STCN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN): Trading Information

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.6% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.32%, and it has moved by -6.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.07%. The short interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) is 266.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.5, which implies an increase of 1116.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.5 and $22.5 respectively. As a result, STCN is trading at a discount of 1116.22% off the target high and 1116.22% off the low.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.5%. While earnings are projected to return 89.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Biggest Investors

Steel Connect, Inc. insiders own 11.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.26%, with the float percentage being 53.28%. Steel Partners Holdings, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.18 Million shares (or 28.86% of all shares), a total value of $14.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) shares are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) owns about 1,337,900 shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 980Thousand, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $771.26 Thousand.