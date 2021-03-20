During the last session, SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s traded shares were 378,486, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.57% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the SGRP share is $2.1, that puts it down -25.75% from that peak though still a striking +67.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $35.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 118.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.15 Million shares over the past three months.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SGRP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP): Trading Information

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) registered a -4.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.24% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.73%, and it has moved by -13.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.22%. The short interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is 33.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.2%. While earnings are projected to return 252.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Biggest Investors

SPAR Group, Inc. insiders own 61.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.82%, with the float percentage being 15.29%. RBF Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 894.09 Thousand shares (or 4.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 143.04 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $164.49 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 143,038 shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.11 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.43 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $92.49 Thousand.