During the last session, Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares were 419,306, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SND share is $3.67, that puts it down -33.45% from that peak though still a striking +76.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $119.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 324.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND): Trading Information

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.11% in intraday trading to $3.20- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.52%, and it has moved by -8.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 59.88%. The short interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is 2.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.17, which implies an increase of 15.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, SND is trading at a discount of 27.27% off the target high and 9.09% off the low.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.6% per annum.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Biggest Investors

Smart Sand, Inc. insiders own 20.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.21%, with the float percentage being 53.29%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.92 Million shares (or 25.16% of all shares), a total value of $18.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Sprott Focus Trust owns about 1,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 618.48 Thousand, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 Million.