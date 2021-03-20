During the last session, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s traded shares were 557,886, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.47% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the SSNT share is $13.42, that puts it down -95.91% from that peak though still a striking +76.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $31.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 377.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.03 Million shares over the past three months.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SSNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT): Trading Information

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) registered a 3.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.99% in intraday trading to $7.61- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.58%, and it has moved by -6.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 139.51%. The short interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) is 86.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies a decline of -27.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, SSNT is trading at a discount of -27.01% off the target high and -27.01% off the low.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.72 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.54 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.5% and then jump by 13.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -54%. While earnings are projected to return -656.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Biggest Investors

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. insiders own 54.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.42%, with the float percentage being 29.79%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 229.86 Thousand shares (or 5.11% of all shares), a total value of $657.41 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33Thousand shares, is of Perritt Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.38 Thousand.